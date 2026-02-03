Lagos Prohibits Unapproved Chieftaincy Titles

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has frowned on how groups or individuals assume certain chieftaincy titles, either on their own or as leaders of ethnic groups, without government approval.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Mr Bolaji Kayode Robert, in a public advisory, said some of the titles have caused tension, confusion, and needless crisis in the state.

The statement read partly, “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to an unhealthy development where some individuals or groups have assumed certain Chieftaincy titles, either on their own or as leaders of ethnic groups, without the approval of the State Government.

“These titles are not recognised in the State, and their use has caused tension, confusion, and needless crisis. The situation requires urgent action to inject sanity and arrest the growing trend of impunity, in the interest of peace, law, and order in the State.

“The preponderance of these self-acclaimed Chieftaincy titles has reached an alarming level, rendering efforts at curbing these untoward excesses by the State Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development largely ineffective.”

The State noted that, in light of growing concerns about self-acclaimed Chieftaincy titles, the Public Advisory aims to provide clarity and guidance on the law governing Chieftaincy matters in the State and to emphasise the need for adherence to the law.

It further stated that as a cosmopolitan State and economic hub of the country, Lagos has been home to multifarious ethnic nationalities across the nation, and as such recognise the right of various groups to appoint leaders to coordinate their affairs in Lagos State, but stressed that the assumption of Chieftaincy titles and nomenclatures equivalent to that of an “Oba” or appellations such as “His Royal Majesty”, “His Royal Highness” or its equivalent, is in contravention of the extant Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015 and thus illegal.

According to Robert, recent experiences have necessitated the need for more drastic and stringent action to protect and uphold the sanctity and integrity of the traditional institution in the State and preserve its most cherished culture and tradition from disrepute.

He added that it is also vital to prevent the occurrence of unnecessary crises and ethnic tension in their communities and the State, which can arise from the unauthorised assumption of Chieftaincy titles and the attendant disregard for the law.

The statement further clarified that the appropriate authority for the approval of Chieftaincy titles in the State is the Governor, through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development, noting that the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of the State 2015 are unequivocal on this matter.

It specifically highlighted that Sections 15, 16, 17, 18, and 20 of the law outline the procedures and processes for filling vacancies and approval of Chieftaincy titles by the State Governor

Additionally, it pointed out that Section 21, Paragraphs 2(a-d), and Section 23, Paragraphs (a & b) of the extant law explicitly prohibit the assumption of Royal titles, including “King”, “HRM” in whatever guise or its equivalence, as well as the use of Royal paraphernalia, including beaded crowns or imitations thereof, beaded shoes, beaded staffs, and horse whisks (irukere), by individuals not recognised as such by the State Government.

The State Government, however, warned that is set to enforce the law and, henceforth, bring violators to justice.

“It is hereby notified for general information that the only approving authority for Chieftaincy matters is the Governor of Lagos State. Any Chieftaincy title conferred without the Governor’s approval is null and void.

“The Lagos State Government will no longer tolerate any contravention of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015. Violators of this law will be prosecuted and, upon conviction, will face a punishment of two (2) years imprisonment, as prescribed by Section 21 (1) and Section 21, Paragraph 2 (d) of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015,” the statement added.

The government also urged all individuals and groups to comply with the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State 2015 and refrain from assuming Chieftaincy titles without due approval, noting that by the provisions of this law, it is illegal for any person, group of persons, ethnic nationalities, association, or others in the State to install, proclaim, or parade themselves as a traditional Chieftaincy title holder equivalent to that of a King or Oba in the State.

“Such actions will be viewed strongly as a deliberate infraction and affront on the traditional institution in the State.

“Working with Local Government Areas, Local Government Development Areas, and relevant Security Agencies, any individual or group of persons found engaging in such activities will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” the government warned.

It also urged all those holding such Chieftaincy titles illegally to desist from parading themselves as such, emphasizing that failure to comply with this directive may result in necessary actions, including legal proceedings in accordance with the extant laws.

Robert urged the public to report unauthorised conferment of Chieftaincy titles to the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development and Security Agencies in the State.