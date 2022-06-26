Lagos Records 203 New Cases In Fresh COVID-19 Surge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 247 confirmed new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with Lagos State alone confirming 203 cases.

The new infections take the total number recorded in Nigeria to 256,958 since the pandemic started.

The latest figure is the highest recorded since March 13, when the daily confirmed cases surged to 333.

The latest COVID-19 cases were recorded in five states from 21st to 24th June 2022.

According to the agency’s update on Saturday, the 247 new cases are reported from 5 states with Lagos leading with (203), FCT (17), Rivers (14), Cross River (12) and Kano (1)

Till date, 256, 958 cases have been confirmed, 250, 177 cases have been discharged and 3,144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.