Lagos Roads Turn Deadly As 13 Killed Since January

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than 13 lives have been lost while several have been injured in road crashes in Lagos State since the beginning of 2026.

This figure is based on official bulletins from the state authorities, reviewed by THE WHISTLER.

The bulletins issued between January 1 and February 20 by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reveal a troubling pattern of fatal crashes across major highways and inner roads in the state, involving commercial buses, articulated trucks, tankers, private vehicles, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The first tragedy of the year occurred on New Year’s Day at Iyana Itire inward Oshodi, where a collision between a Volkswagen commercial bus and a Toyota Sienna claimed two lives.

On January 14, a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger were killed at Pokia Junction inward Araga along the Epe–Ijebu Road after an empty Premium Motor Spirit tanker collided with them. Authorities indicated that the motorcyclist was riding against traffic at the time of the crash. The tanker driver was apprehended and handed over to the police for investigation.

Another fatal incident was recorded on January 23 at Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, where two articulated trailers collided while reportedly contesting the right of way. One of the drivers, who was trapped in his vehicle, later died, while the crash caused extensive traffic disruption in the area.

Advertisement

In early February, a cyclist lost his life beneath the LASUTH Bridge in Ikeja after being crushed by a DAF articulated truck.

On February 10, a commercial minibus travelling along the Ballet inward corridor to Mile 2 in Okota overturned and burst into flames after reportedly losing control. Two occupants — the driver and a female passenger — were burnt to death, while eight others were rescued. Preliminary findings suggested that a container of petrol being transported inside the bus ignited following the crash.

Tragedy struck again on February 12 at Eleko Junction along the Lekki–Ajah Expressway when a granite-laden truck reportedly suffered brake failure and toppled onto a Toyota saloon car. The male driver of the car was killed, while his wife sustained critical injuries. The truck driver allegedly fled the scene.

Two days later, a female pedestrian on her way to church was fatally struck at the NYSC Bus Stop inward Igando by a Mercedes-Benz car whose driver reportedly absconded after the incident. The case was transferred to the police for investigation.

In another midnight crash along the Cele inward axis of the Oshodi–Apapa Expressway, a collision between two containerised trucks led to the death of one truck driver and another individual found at the scene. Emergency responders later recovered the bodies and cleared the road for traffic movement.

Advertisement

At Ekoro Junction inward Abule-Egba, a MACK tanker reportedly experienced brake failure, rammed into a Toyota Corolla and crashed into a roadside shop. One person was confirmed dead, while four others were rescued with injuries. The tanker driver fled immediately after the crash.

Across the various incidents, authorities consistently cited reckless driving, excessive speeding, mechanical defects particularly brake failures, one-way driving and other traffic law violations as major contributing factors.

LASTMA said its personnel worked in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigeria Police Force to carry out rescue operations, evacuate victims and restore traffic normalcy in affected areas.

State officials have described the crashes as largely preventable and have renewed calls for strict adherence to traffic regulations, routine vehicle maintenance especially for articulated vehicles and tankers, and greater caution among motorists.

At least 1,075 people were injured in road crashes across the state in 2025, according to LASTMA.

“The Authority maintained that road safety remains a collective obligation, urging motorists to adhere to speed limits, maintain vehicle roadworthiness, desist from one-way driving and respect lawful directives issued by traffic officers,” LASTMA’s spokesperson Adebayo Taofiq said in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisement

“LASTMA reaffirmed its resolve to sustain enforcement momentum, deepen public enlightenment efforts and deploy forward-looking strategies capable of addressing emerging transportation challenges across the State.

“The Authority therefore assured residents that its unwavering commitment to lifesaving interventions, disciplined enforcement, and behavioural reorientation will continue to deliver measurable reductions in traffic crashes while enhancing safety outcomes for all road users.”