LAGOS: Sanwo-Olu Signs N2.267tn 2024 Budget Into Law

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has signed the state’s 2024 budget of N2.267 trillion into law.

The governor signed the budget on Monday, at the Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja.

Advertisement

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sanwo-Olu expressed his administration’s commitment to completing the majority of ongoing projects in the state.

“We believe that the numbers that have been set forward will not only help to advance better economic sustainability for our residents, it is also done in alignment of our THEME plus developmental agenda,” he said.

“We, therefore, want to pledge to diligently work on the completion of a lot of our ongoing projects and successfully initiate new ideas and endeavours.”

The event was witnessed by the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda; Chairman, House committee on Economic planning and budget, Lukman Saad Olumoh; Chairman House Committee on Finance, Femi Saheed and other members of the House.

Advertisement

Recall that the House had passed a total of N2.267 trillion on January 5.

The passage followed the presentation of the budget to the state assembly. Sanwo-Olu had on December 13, 2023, presented budget estimates of N2.246 trillion to the House, stating that the state anticipated internally generated revenue of N1.251 trillion and Federal Government allocations of N596.629 billion.

“Our 2024 Budget, going by its given title, aligns with the objectives of the Federal Government and is designed to further propel Lagos towards prosperity. It will not only ensure that we contribute significantly to our national economy, but also safeguard the welfare and aspirations of every Lagosian.

“We understand this period is a challenging economic time, but therein lies immense accompanying opportunities. The Year 2024 Appropriation Bill, which will be the first full year budget since the inception of this administration for our second four-year tenure in office, is designed to make Lagos remain attractive to huge investments that will create jobs, improve the economy and transform local communities,” the governor had said during the presentation of the budget tagged “Budget of Renewal,” he had said.

However, it was later raised from N2.246 to N2.267 by the House.

Advertisement

Out of the total budget of N2.267 trillion, N1.3 trillion, representing 58 percent is for capital expenditure, while N952 billion representing 42 percent is for recurrent expenditure.