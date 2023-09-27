Lagos Seals Okeodo Market Two Days After Sealing Oyingbo Market, One Other

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government, early Wednesday morning, sealed up Okeodo Market at Ile-Epo in the Abule Egba area of the state.

The sealing of the market is coming two days after Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Island were sealed.

According to the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the markets were sealed for noncompliance with the state’s environmental protection laws.

“On my order, Okeodo market at Ile-Epo near Abule Egba was earlier today (Wedenesday, 27th of September, 2023) sealed up by the officials of Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) over noncompliance with the state’s Environmental Protection Laws,” he tweeted via his X handle @tokunbo_wahab on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Monday, the commissioner stated that several warnings were given by the state government, which were not heeded.

“Following a series of unheeded warnings to markets in Lagos to shun filth and embrace proper environmental hygiene, @Lawma_gov has sealed Oyingbo and Alayabiagba Markets,” he had tweeted on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) listed Tejuosho Model Market Phase 1, Ladipo Market in Mushin, Anjorin Market, Irewolede Plank Market, Idi-Araba Obele Market, Oni Baba Market, Oba Morufu International Market, formerly known as Ejigbo Market, Ijora 7UP Market, Okeafa Plank Market, Ifelodun Fruit Market, Amukoko, among others as those that risk imminent shut-down for improper waste disposal and sundry environmental infractions.

“LAWMA has continued to work relentlessly to improve the environment across the state, particularly commercial facilities, by putting in place several measures aimed at maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

“However, some individuals and markets are busy undermining our efforts by refusing to abide by the laws and regulations. As the need arises, such individuals, dealers, and markets, will be dealt with, in accordance with the law,” the statement quoted the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, as saying.

“It is imperative that we hold businesses accountable for their environmental responsibilities. This enforcement action by LAWMA aims to promote a culture of compliance and create a more livable city for all residents. I also want to emphasize that once a market is closed, it would meet all requirements before being reopened for business.”

