Lagos Searches For TikToker After Viral Rape Allegation

The Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has appealed to the public to help locate a TikToker who claimed she was raped in her apartment by a stranger.

In a statement shared on its official social media accounts on Tuesday, the agency confirmed it is actively trying to contact the survivor amid widespread concern.

The video, posted on Monday, quickly went viral, with the hashtag #StopRapingWomen trending across social media platforms, as thousands of users called for urgent action against sexual assault and better protection for survivors.

The survivor, identified as Mirabel (@mirab351 on TikTok), recounted that the assault occurred on Sunday, February 15. In her post, she described suffering from insomnia and drinking to fall asleep around 6 a.m. She said she then heard knocks at 9 a.m.

“I thought it was my neighbour… immediately I opened the door, I got pushed back, I hit my head on the fridge and passed out,” she said. Mirabel said she regained consciousness to find a man over her with a cloth stuffed in her mouth. She recalled, “Later, he left. I was bleeding… He used a face blade to cut me.”

The survivor initially mistook the bleeding for her menstrual period, but later received a message from the suspect, identified only as “Priston,” who allegedly confessed to the attack.

In the message, he reportedly threatened that his father had the money to “bury the case before it gets to court” and made disturbing remarks about the incident and their prior encounters.

In a follow-up TikTok video posted Tuesday, Mirabel revealed that she had attempted suicide by drinking Sniper toxin, but credited a friend for rushing her to the hospital. She wrote, “I am too tired, I can’t respond to the message. I will respond when I get better, thank you.”

The Lagos DSVA said it had “taken note of the multiple tags and public concerns regarding a video currently circulating on social media,” confirming that it is investigating the survivor’s claims and working to ensure her safety.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the suspect to come forward immediately.