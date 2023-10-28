Lagos Shuts 19 Bars, Lounges For Safety Infractions

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Safety Commission has shut 19 bars and lounges for failing repeatedly to comply with basic safety standards.

The affected establishments include Indigo Bar, Mantra Lagos, Taboo Lagos, Slice Lagos, Tulip Lounge, Farm city, Rumours Ikeja amongst others.

The Director General of the agency, Lanre Mojola, in a statement stated that despite several notices and ample opportunities for some of the affected establishments to submit their safety management systems, rectify identified safety infractions, it has become imperative to enforce safety standards for compliance.

According to him, the facilities will remain shut until conformity is achieved.

Mojola noted that the decision to close down the establishments was to guarantee that they function within the framework of already established guidelines.

Whilst emphasizing the significance of these establishments to the vibrant nightlife and entertainment culture of Lagos, he reiterated that the safety of the citizenry is non-negotiable..

“Lagos State Safety Commission will continue to conduct routine inspections to ensure that safety is upheld across all sectors within the state.

“He also enjoined the well meaning public to escalate any safety infractions across public facilities not limited to the hospitality sector,” the statement added.