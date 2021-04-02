Lagos Shuts 430 Event Centres, Clubs

26 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Safety Commission has shut 430 event centres and night clubs in the state for alleged violation of COVID-19 protocol.

The Director-General of the commission, Lanre Mojola, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Mojola said the commission, which was saddled with the responsibility of developing safety guidelines for the state’s reopening of economic activities post-COVID-19 lockdown, found that COVID-19 protocol was not observed by the night clubs and the event centres.

He said, “The commission was involved in the enforcement of COVID-19 protocol and this led to sealing of 30 event centres and 400 clubs across the state.”

Mojola said further in the statement that the commission had also carried out a risk assessment and unscheduled safety inspections of construction sites to ensure safety compliance, as well as adherence to COVID-19 protocols to prevent accidents and loss of lives.

He added, “Lagos State Safety Commission issued provisional safety compliance certificates for 90 days and would issue safety compliance certificates thereafter if compliance status was maintained at the sites.

” The enforcement action was carried out in 609 construction sites for repeated failure to comply with safety regulations.

“The idea is to provide a comprehensive strategic framework and policy direction for Occupational Safety and Health in Lagos State. This will further protect the state’s most valuable resource and asset (its human capital) by building a safer and healthier Lagos through the development and sustenance of safe and healthy work culture.”

The commission also said it had established safety prefects in public and private schools, saying the inauguration of safety ambassadors in the six education districts of the state had begun.