Lagos Shuts Alaba Int’l Market

The Lagos State government has shut down the Alaba International Market for poor waste disposal and other environmental infractions.

This was disclosed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Monday.

“The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), has sealed Alaba International Market for poor waste disposal practices and other gross environmental sanitation offences,” LAWMA said in a statement.

Speaking on the sealing of the market, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, listed poor waste disposal, and failure to pay waste bills as part of the reasons the market was shut.

“Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills and gross environmental sanitation offences,” Wahab said via his X handle @tokunbo_wahab.

The sealing of Alaba International Market is coming one week after the government reopened the Ladipo Market, after more than two weeks that it was shut.

The commissioner had on September 29, ordered the closure of the market for several environmental offences including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others.

In the last three weeks, several markets have been shut by the state government for environmental offences. These markets include Oyingbo, Ile Epo Oke-Odo, Alamutu and Mile 12.

Alaba International Market, which is located in the Ojo area of Lagos, is the largest electronics market in Nigeria.