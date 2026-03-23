Lagos Spent N182.43bn On Loan Repayments In Nine Months

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Lagos State Government spent a total of N182.43bn on internal and external loan principal repayments in the first nine months of 2025, according to the state’s Budget Implementation Report for Quarter Three, 2025.

The report, published under the Debt Management Office, showed that the state recorded N131.98bn in year-to-date spending on internal loans (principal repayments) and N50.45bn on external loans (principal repayments) between January and September 2025.

A breakdown of the report showed that for external loans (principal repayments), Lagos made a budgetary provision of N73.19bn for 2025. Out of this amount, N20.70bn was spent in the third quarter, bringing total spending as of the end of Q3 to N50.45bn.

This represented 68.9 per cent performance against the original budget, leaving a balance of N22.74bn.

For internal loans (principal repayments), the state budgeted N153.01bn for the 2025 fiscal year. The report showed that N33.41bn was spent in the third quarter, while cumulative spending for the first nine months stood at N131.98bn.

The year-to-date performance for internal loan repayments was put at 86.3 per cent of the original budget, with a balance of N21.02bn yet to be spent.

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The report also showed that Lagos State made a provision of N87.32bn for Consolidated Debt Service Accounts (CDSA) in the 2025 budget. In the third quarter alone, the state recorded N20.53bn in spending under the item, while year-to-date performance stood at N61.60bn.

This translates to 70.5 per cent performance against the original budget, with a remaining balance of N25.72bn.

The figures highlight the scale of Lagos State’s debt obligations. The N182.43bn spent on loan repayment represents about 5.42 per cent of the state’s 2025 budget of N3.366tn.

It allocated N1.3tn for recurrent expenditure and N2.07tn for capital projects,

THE WHISTLER reports that in July 2025, Fitch Ratings affirmed Lagos State’s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at ‘B’, with Stable Outlooks.

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“The affirmation reflects Lagos’s vulnerable risk profile by international standards and Fitch’s expectations of rising but sustainable adjusted debt. Internally generated revenue (IGR) underpins Lagos’s capacity to service its financial obligations, as evidenced by its Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of ‘b+’. The IDRs are capped by Nigeria’s sovereign ratings (B/Stable). The Stable Outlooks mirror that on the sovereign,” Fitch stated.

According to Fitch, the risk profile was shaped by two ‘Midrange’ key risk factors and four ‘Weaker’ factors.