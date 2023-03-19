Lagos State Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Wins Fifth Term

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been elected for a fifth term to represent Agege constituency 1 in the state assembly.

Obasa who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s election, polled 17, 214 votes to beat Raheem Alani of the Labour Party who had 3,933, Kafayat Biobaku of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with 62 votes and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which got 1,609 votes.

The results were declared by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Agege constituency 1 election, Dr Lukman Adeniji, on Sunday at the Collation Centre in Orile Agege.

“Mubashiru Obasa of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Adeniji said.

Obasa was first elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2007. He was reelected in 2011, 2015 and in 2019.

He has been the Speaker of the state assembly since 2015.