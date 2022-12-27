Lagos State Government Seals Event Centre Over Electrocution Of Guest

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, ordered the full closure and suspension of activities at the Kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos – an event centre, after a guest was electrocuted at the place.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission,Lanre Mojola in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team stated that this intervention has “become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees, particularly kids at the venue to prevent accidents that can lead to injuires and fatalities.”

A statement by the Commission said that Mojola further disclosed that the event venue owner – Ezekiel Adamu had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the Commission despite several meetings at the onset of the project following an initial safety inspection exercise carried out on the venue to deliberate on safety infractions observed within the facility.

“He further stated that It has however become urgent and pertinent to shut down the facility until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk especially children and to also ensure that other lined up event are safe for Lagos residents.

“The Director General stated that no individual or institution is bigger than the State and it will continually ensure the safety of Lagosians as they go about enjoying the festive season. He further sounded a note of warning to facilities in Lagos that are not in compliance with the State Safety guidelines on events and urged residents to socialise responsibly,” the statement said.