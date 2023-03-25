Lagos State Govt To Sue Chrisland School, Officials For Manslaughter

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has said that it will sue Chrisland school for the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

The state government said it has established charges of involuntary manslaughter, as well as reckless and negligent acts.

Adeniran slumped and died in a seemingly mysterious manner, during the school’s Inter-House sports activities, which were held at Agege Stadium on February 9th.

However, an autopsy eventually revealed that she died of electrocution and asphyxiation.

The Office of the Director, of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, shared this in a statement, adding that suspects within the school would be charged with these offenses which are contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The statement from the state government reads, “On the 9th of February 2023, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran a Student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja aged 12 years, slumped during the Inter-house Sports organized by the School at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Agege, Lagos where she was confirmed ,’brought in dead’ (BID) by the doctor on duty.

“The case was referred to the Nigerian Police Force which carried out a thorough investigation with the help of other agencies.

“The file was subsequently forwarded to the DPP’s Office on Monday 20th March 2023 for review of the duplicate case file. On the 23rd of March, 2023, the DPP issued his Legal Advice and came to the conclusion that a prima facie case of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts had been established against the School, some members of Staff, and one of the Vendors.

“They will therefore be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice are available on the Ministry of Justice website (www.lagosstatemoj.org.).”