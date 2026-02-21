Lagos Tanker Driver Flees After Killing One, Injuring Four In Abule-Egba

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A road accident at Ekoro Junction, inward Abule-Egba has resulted in the death of an individual while four others sustained serious injuries.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the accident involved an empty MACK tanker that suffered a brake malfunction and rammed into a Toyota Corolla before swaying into a nearby roadside shop.

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, noting that the four trapped persons were evacuated from the wreckage through coordinated emergency rescue efforts.

“In a prompt and coordinated intervention, LASTMA activated its Rescue and Recovery protocol, deploying specialised operatives to the incident location to initiate comprehensive emergency response measures. Personnel implemented strategic traffic diversion, vehicular evacuation procedures and crowd management in synergy with other emergency responders to forestall secondary incidents and guarantee unobstructed access for rescue operations,” the statement read.

“Emergency teams undertook painstaking extraction procedures, successfully rescuing all trapped victims while facilitating immediate medical attention for affected individuals. To accelerate clearance operations, LASTMA mobilised a heavy-duty tow truck to evacuate the damaged tanker and remove debris obstructing vehicular movement along the axis,” it added.

Advertisement

According to Taofiq, the tanker driver reportedly absconded from the scene immediately after the occurrence.

He added that security personnel from the Ekoro Police Division are investigating the matter.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, condoled with the bereaved family.