Lagos Taskforce Clears Shanties, Makeshift Structures Built Along Rail Tracks At Fagba

The Lagos State Taskforce has cleared shanties and makeshift structures built haphazardly along the rail tracks and environs at the Fagba area of the state.

The exercise which kicked off in the wee hours of Saturday, was led by the Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye who decried the state of decadence brought about by squatters who have constantly degraded the environment through their activities in the area.

According to Jejeloye, the squatters were served an eviction notice on June 20 this year.

“We served the squatters here an eviction notice on the 20th of June but it’s obvious they thought we were bluffing. They tried to put up minor resistance but they are no match for us. We will carry out our operation with minimal force and ensure that the entire shanties are removed,” a statement by the agency’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, quoted him as saying.

Jejeloye further disclosed that the clearing exercise is scheduled in phases in order to ensure that squatters do not return to constitute nuisance in the area.

He noted that the same method of operation utilized in Lekki shanties would also be replicated in Fagba and its environs.

“The plan of the state government to completely reclaim the portion of roads occupied by squatters is non-negotiable. The enforcement takes place first, followed by monitoring and then sustenance. We will ensure these sites are monitored till they are fully occupied and put to good use by the state government,” Jejeloye stated.

The Chairman attributed some of the criminal activities in Fagba/Agege axis to some miscreants who make use of the shanties by the railway tracks as a hideout.

He disclosed that some harmful weapons and illicit drugs, belonging to some of the squatters were recovered from the shanties during the clearing exercise.

“Residents are excited seeing us clear out these structures due to the criminal haven it serves as. They have complained of pick pocketing, stealing and robbery usually perpetrated by the squatters but it is all a thing of the past now,” Jejeloye said.

He assured residents of the state that the operation would be carried out up to Pen Cinema and Isoko till serenity and safety is guaranteed.

Jejeloye also urged residents to cooperate with the state government in ensuring that acts that could be harmful to the environment are reported to the agency for swift action and results.