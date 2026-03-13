Lagos Taskforce Denies Taking Bribes To Release Impounded Vehicles

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Taskforce has described as “misleading and malicious” an online report claiming its officials collect bribes to release impounded vehicles.

In a statement by its spokesman, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the task force called the report defamatory.

“The attention of the Lagos State Taskforce has been drawn to a misleading and malicious report circulating online and credited to a reporter from an online media platform associated with Objective Television, wherein it was falsely alleged that officials of the Lagos State Taskforce collect bribes before the release of impounded vehicles.

“The Agency categorically debunks this unsubstantiated, defamatory, and entirely false allegation, which is clearly intended to malign the image of the Lagos State Taskforce and its leadership,” the statement read.

According to Abdulraheem, contrary to the claims made in the said report, all enforcement activities carried out by the agency are properly documented and processed through the appropriate legal channels.

Advertisement

He added that matters relating to impounded vehicles are handled strictly in accordance with the law, with offenders being charged in court for prosecution where necessary, stressing that at no point does the Agency or its leadership assume the role of judge in its own case.

The agency further stated that its enforcement operations are led by senior and highly disciplined police officers who will not compromise their rank, professional career, or integrity for any financial inducement.

“It is therefore unfair and irresponsible to attempt to tarnish the reputation of officers who have remained committed to the lawful discharge of their duties.

“It is important to state that the author of the report never engaged the Chairman on the matter as claimed. The report was clearly not investigated, which is a basic prerequisite for balanced reporting as required by the ethics of journalism and international best practices,” he explained.

He urged individuals who feel aggrieved by enforcement actions to seek redress through the appropriate legal channels for the resolution of disputes rather than resorting to “man-know-man” tactics.