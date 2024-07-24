Lagos Taskforce Discovers Illegal Petroleum Storage Facility In Ikoyi

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Taskforce has discovered an illegal petroleum storage facility in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The Chairman of the agency, Adetayo Akerele, said the facility was discovered during the raid on multiple blackspots in the area, adding that over 2000 litres of diesel were discovered in an uncompleted building.

According to Akerele, the occupants of the building had complete disregard for safety concerns regarding storage of petroleum products which he noted could result in a fire disaster if not properly handled.

“We have discovered over 2000 liters of diesel stylishly hidden in this abandoned building in an unsafe manner which could lead to a fire disaster. Diesel is highly flammable and also combustible if not properly stored, therefore this miscreants are not just risking their lives through their ignorant actions but also the lives of their neighbors and passerby in the event of an explosion,” a statement by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director, Press & Public Affairs, quoted him as saying.

During the raids, major blackspots at Mosley Street, Glover Road and Lateef Jakande Avenue were raided by the agency after concerned residents highlighted the clustering numbers of unidentifiable individuals at these selected locations and the conversions of these residential areas to safe havens for suspected criminals and miscreants.

“We have come out here to address issues of environmental and safety concerns in Ikoyi where residents have complained about the increasing numbers of miscreants who have converted these inner streets to restaurants, drinking spots, gambling spots, and boutiques to mention but a few. It is an eyesore what we encountered here during our investigations and we will ensure that we restore sanity to these Streets immediately,” Akerele stated.

The statement informed that a total of 114 suspects were arrested. Out of which, five were released unconditionally after properly identifying themselves and stating their business. The remaining suspects, it added, will be charged to court and all items confiscated will be forfeited to the state government through the court.