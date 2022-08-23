Lagos To Achieve 40% Self-Sufficiency In Food Production By 2025, Says Fashola

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Agriculture Rotimi Fashola, has disclosed that the state is planning on achieving 40 per cent self-sufficiency in food production by 2025.

Fashola disclosed this at the sideline of the 2023 Budget Consultative Forum for Lagos.

He stated that the plan follows the security challenges faced by farmers in the north, adding that this is why the state is reducing its dependence on other states to meet its food demands.

Fashola said, “The roadmap for the year for agriculture principally is that by 2025, 40 per cent of our consumption should be coming from the state.

“In other words, we have a reduction in our dependency on the northern part or other parts of the country, as food security in Lagos state is of paramount importance to us.”

He further stated that the state government has completed over 70 per cent of its budget activities and assured that before the end of the year, it would achieve close to 95 per cent of its target.

He added that the Imota Rice Mill, would roll out rice before the end of the year.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Economic Planning and Budget, Adebayo Sodade, said that the state is continually providing employment in the agricultural sector in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organisation.

He said through this partnership, over 5,000 jobs have been created in the Imota Rice mill.