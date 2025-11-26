Lagos To Host 2026 E1 Electric Boat Race

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The world’s first all-electric raceboat championship is set to return to Lagos in 2026 after the organisers announced the calendar on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Lagos became the first city in Africa to host the championship in October 2025.

Team Brazil won the race in Lagos, while Team Brady won the championship for the second consecutive season in Miami in October.

According to the organisers, The 2026 season will kick off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on January 23–24, 2026 before moving to Europe for events in Lake Como, Italy, in April, Dubrovnik, Croatia, in June, and Monaco, Italy in July — where the newly minted Team Monaco is expected to compete on its home waters.

E1 will return to Lagos, Nigeria in October, marking its second African stop then shift to North America with a penultimate race in Miami mid-November.

The season finale is slated for November 21st-22nd in the Bahamas, pending ratification by the UIM Council.

The founder of E1, Alejandro Agag, and the CEO of E1, Rodi Basso, said the series will continue to drive sustainability.

He said: “The 2026 E1 calendar marks an exciting new chapter for us. We’re rapidly establishing an exciting, truly global championship that combines cutting-edge electric innovation with iconic coastal cities and new markets.

“Our vision for E1 has always been to inspire change through competition. This calendar showcases that ambition reaching more countries, engaging more fans, and continuing to demonstrate that electric marine mobility is the future. With every season, E1 is not only growing as a sport but showing what’s possible when sport drives sustainability forward.”

E1 released a sustainability report detailing the environmental impact of the series during its inaugural 2024 season.

According to the report, the series generated 1672 tons of C02 emissions during operations in 2024, but was able to offset 1534 tons, or 92%, of its output through its offsetting campaign.

What is E1 Racing?

The E1 Championship, officially known as the UIM E1 World Championship, is an international marine racing series featuring electric-powered raceboats known as RaceBirds.

Each vessel is engineered for speed and agility, racing at up to 50 knots (over 90 km/h) across water circuits close to shorelines, making it spectator-friendly and environmentally responsible.

The series was co-founded by Formula E and Extreme E visionary Alejandro Agag and former Ferrari and McLaren F1 executive Rodi Basso.

Unlike traditional water sports that rely heavily on fossil fuels, E1’s electric boats are powered by renewable energy, delivering high performance without harming marine ecosystems.

With an emphasis on sustainability, E1 aims to raise awareness about marine conservation while creating a new global platform for racing and tourism.

