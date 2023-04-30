Lagos To Test Electric Buses For Few Months To Ascertain Operational Efficiencies – Sanwo-Olu

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

With Lagos State new electric buses now about to begin operation, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the state would be running a pilot scheme over the next few months to gather sufficient data required to analyse the operational efficiencies relative to the current Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses to further improve the state’s public transport service.

Advertisement

Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL) and Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the agency tasked with planning, implementing, regulating and franchising sustainable integrated public transport in the state, recently took delivery of the electric buses for Lagos mass transit.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, OCEL and LAMATA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable the successful deployment of an Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Ecosystem (electric buses, charging stations, and other supporting infrastructure) towards the attainment of a sustainable road transport system in Lagos.

The MoU is also expected to bridge the gap in the current mass transit bus system for the increasing number of Lagos commuters and make up a significant part of the state government’s larger drive to improve mass transit infrastructure.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the new electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but will also increase efficiency.

He informed that when fully charged, the bus has the ability to travel 280km, adding that an average daily usage of the existing BRT buses is 200km.

Advertisement

“I am excited to announce the first set of electric buses in the Lagos Mass Transit Master Plan as part of our increased effort to modernise every sector of Lagos. Thanks to our partnership with @Oando_PLC, Lagosians can expect a cleaner and greener public transportation system.

“With the ability to travel 280km at full charge, taking into account our unique travel times in Lagos, our electric buses are a game-changer. With an average daily usage of 200km by existing BRTs, there is no need to fear that the buses can stop while in transit.

“Our new electric buses will not only reduce carbon emissions but will also increase efficiency. This means that Lagosians can say goodbye to high fuel costs and hello to cost-efficient transportation. We shall be running a pilot scheme over the next few months to gather sufficient data required to analyse the operational efficiencies relative to the current BRT buses to further improve our public transport service,” the governor said on Sunday via his social media handles.

Sanwo-Olu pointed out that the collaboration with Oando is a testament to his administration’s commitment to creating a sustainable future for Lagos.

“We understand the need for charging stations to power our electric buses, which is why we are partnering with Oando Clean Energy Limited to strategically place Universal Chargers at public places like malls and gas stations. We also plan to establish an Assembly Plant for Electric Buses in the near future.

Advertisement

“This is just the beginning of our efforts to transform Lagos into an even smarter city as we continue to increase our fleet of electric vehicles, further modernizing the Lagos transportation system.

“Join us in embracing the future of mobility in Lagos,” he added.