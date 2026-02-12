Lagos Urges Residents To Save 767, 112 For Emergencies

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Government has commemorated the 2026 World Emergency Number Day with a renewed call on residents to know and properly utilise its dedicated emergency toll-free lines, 767 and 112.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Yemi Sule, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos Command and Control Centre on Thursday in Lagos.

The World Emergency Number Day is observed annually on Feb. 11 to promote global awareness of emergency numbers and their responsible use.

The General Manager of the Centre, Mr Femi Kennedy Giwa, urged residents to “Know Your Emergency Number… See Something, Say Something.”

Giwa explained that the LSCCC serves as the state’s central emergency coordination hub, receiving distress calls and mobilising appropriate response agencies.

According to him, these include the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the Lagos State Ambulance Service, Rapid Response Squad and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, among other safety agencies.

“Knowing the correct emergency numbers can make the difference between life and death.

“When residents dial 767 or 112, they are immediately connected to trained call agents at the Command and Control Centre who coordinate rapid and appropriate response.

“However, prank or hoax calls undermine emergency operations and may delay assistance to persons in genuine distress,” he said.

The general manager noted that public awareness and responsible utilisation of emergency lines remain critical to effective emergency management.

He commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for sustained investment in public safety infrastructure, noting that the Command and Control Centre had undergone significant technological upgrades and a comprehensive overhaul under the current administration.

Giwa said the upgrades had transformed the centre into a world-class emergency coordination hub equipped to deliver efficient, technology-driven response services across the state.

As part of activities marking the day, he disclosed that the centre would embark on a statewide advocacy and sensitisation campaigns in schools, markets and public institutions.

The campaigns, he said, would focus on educating residents on the importance of knowing the toll-free numbers and situations that require emergency calls.

He added that it would educate residents on the need to remain calm and provide clear and accurate information, as well as the consequences of prank and hoax calls.

He encouraged residents to save 767 and 112 on their mobile devices and promptly report emergencies when they occur.

“In any emergency, residents are advised to stay calm and dial 767 or 112. Help is just a call away,” Giwa said.