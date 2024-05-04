LAGOS: ‘We Are Not Involved In Any Eviction Of Nigerians’ — Police Debunk Report

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked reports that it acted on the instruction of the state government to ‘pack’ some residents off the streets and their places of work to Osun State.

The rebuttal followed reports accusing the Lagos police and the State’s Task Force of ‘parking young people from Ajah, TBS and Island areas of the state’.

The reports revealed that the police gathered them inside an uncompleted building at the Makoko police station before moving them to a forest in Ilesha town in Osun in about five luxurious buses.

Reacting to the report on Saturday, the spokesperson of the command in a terse statement shared via X, said it was not “aware neither was it part, of any such operation.”

The statement read, “The Command, in keeping with its mandates of prevention and detection of crime, conducts raids of black spots from time to time and promptly arraigns only culpable suspects in courts of competent jurisdiction in the state after a thorough screening of the people raided.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni assures the good people of Lagos State that the Command would continue to prioritize their safety and security at all times.”