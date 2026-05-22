Lagos Will Reach Greater Heights Under Hamzat, Says Sanwo-Olu

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Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the state will reach greater heights under the leadership of his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, following his emergence as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 Lagos governorship election.

Hamzat clinched the party’s ticket on Thursday after a landslide victory at the APC governorship primary held at the party secretariat in Ogba, Ikeja.

Announcing the results, chairman of the APC National Governorship Primary Election Committee, Gen. Jon Temlong (retd.), described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

He said Hamzat polled 657,917 votes out of the 657,974 votes cast, while his sole challenger, Lanre Jim-Kamal, received one vote. Another aspirant, Samuel Ajose, had withdrawn from the race before voting commenced.

“I, Gen. Jon Temlong (rtd), hereby affirm that Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, having satisfied the guidelines set out in the party’s constitution, is returned as the winner of the governorship primary and the APC candidate for the 2027 election, this 21st day of May, 2026,” Temlong declared.

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In his acceptance speech, Hamzat thanked President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, members of the GAC and other APC leaders in Lagos for their support.

“I want to thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for what you have done for this state and the party,” Hamzat said.

“With humility, I accept the candidacy of the APC in the upcoming 2027 elections.”

Reacting to the outcome of the primary on Friday, Sanwo-Olu described Hamzat as a loyal partner in governance who possesses the vision and commitment needed to move Lagos forward.

“Congratulations to my brother and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on emerging as the APC Lagos Governorship candidate for the 2027 elections,” the governor said.

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“We have worked side by side for years and I know firsthand his deep love for Lagosians, his brilliance, and his unwavering dedication to progress.

“The work ahead is massive, but with Femi, I am absolutely confident that our state will reach even greater heights. Let us stay united and keep moving Lagos forward.”