Lagos Youths Set Motorcycles Ablaze After Rider Kills Pedestrian

Angry youths on Thursday swooped on motorcyclists and set fire to their vehicles after a commercial motorcyclist driving against the traffic knocked down a pedestrian who died instantly.

It was gathered that about 20 motorcycles were set ablaze by the youths at the Jakande Estate in Isolo

area of Lagos State.

The youths were said to have immediately, after the pedestrian’s death, poured on the streets and seized any okada in sight and set them ablaze.

This reportedly caused panic as residents deserted the area for fear of being caught in the web of violence.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said peace had been restored to the area.

He warned against jungle justice, saying the police would treat perpetrators of the act as criminals if they were caught.

He said, “The police arrived at the scene on time and rescued the motorcycle rider from being lynched.

“The Police immediately took the rider to the hospital for treatment and evacuated the pedestrian. Before the Police arrived back at the scene, a mob was already burning the motorcycles left behind by the fleeing riders.

“The Lagos State Police Command condemns jungle justice in very strong terms. Anyone found engaging in such would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”