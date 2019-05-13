Lagosians Benefited More Dividends Of Democracy Under Me – Ambode

The governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said the state has benefitted more dividends of democracy under him compared to previous governments.

He said this while speaking with state house correspondents after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

The visit, according to the governor, was to thank the president for inaugurating some of projects in the state.

The governor, who said he came in as a techno-politician, said having spent four years, he is wiser.

“You see, every politician learns every day. The fact remains that I came in as a technocrat, so I use to call myself a techno-politician but I think I am wiser now. I am more of a politician than a technocrat.”

On what he wants to be remembered for after bowing out of office in two weeks, the governor said: “Well, in another 16 days or so we will be leaving office but what is important is that I was able to have that opportunity to be elected as governor of Lagos State and to touch humanity in a way that I deem it fit.

“We did our best and most importantly the projects we did were people friendly and people central. I just think a lot more people have enjoyed the benefits and dividends of democracy than we actually met it. And that gives me joy that we were able to touch lives.

“Wherever you find yourself just make positive difference to people and Nigerians, that is the whole essence of service. I’m grateful that I had that opportunity.”

Ambode is the first Lagos governor not to serve two terms. He was defeated at the gubernatorial election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.