Lagosians Build Wooden Bridges To Connect Communities. But Motorists Must Pay N500 Toll

Lagos attained megacity status in 1995 after its population rose to over 10 million people, per UN-Habitat.

The state population soared to 13.4 million in year 2000, making it the world’s sixth megacity and Africa’s foremost urban centre and hub of national, regional and global socio-economic and political activities. But despite attaining megacity status over 27 years ago, the state still lacks the infrastructure that befits a megacity, particularly as it concerns linking roads connecting communities.

Lagos has an estimated population of about 23 million people, making it the most populous city in Nigeria.

As a result of traffic congestion on the state roads, with increasing number of people moving from one part of the state to another daily, private individuals have taken it upon themselves to create alternative routes to ease traffic on major roads.

However, this commendable initiative is more of a business than service to humanity.

These alternative routes are toll wooden bridges sited in strategic locations, which serve as connecting links between communities and towns. Within Alimosho LGA, there are about five toll wooden link bridges.

One of the wooden bridges is located around Hotel Bus stop on Isheri-Igando Road. It connects both Egbe-Idimu and Ayobo-Ipaja Local Community Development Areas (LCDAs). The bridge is about 200- metre long.

However, a visit to the corridor showed that it has been converted to a concrete bridge.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the reconstruction of the bridge, which is managed by one Osibote, started in late 2021.

Video of one of the wooden bridges

Currently, work at the bridge is about 95 percent completed, but it has no grab rail, thereby posing a danger to users.

Although it has not been opened for motorists, pedestrians pay N50 to pass through the adjoining pedestrian path, constructed with wood.

The one that was previously at Idowu Egba, around Isheri Olofin, served as link to Osapa London community around Ayobo.

It was the shortest link route for commuters across the ends of Igando, Ikotun, Isheri, Idimu, Iyana Iba, and LASU inwards Baruwa, Ayobo, Lafenwa, Itele, Ishefun, Olayemi, and the Ogun State axis.

The wooden bridge was demolished by the state government some months ago following the commencement of construction work on the Babafemi Dada road, which connects the bridge, Yinka Folarin, Jamie Lawal, and Shalom Academy road networks.

Upon completion, the road is expected to reduce travel time from the Ayobo-Ipaja axis to LASU-Iyana Iba by 45 minutes.

At Olayemi area, there is another one. It is about 180-metre long. A cursory look at the bridge shows that it poses a risk for users.

Some planks used to construct the bridge have caved in, and because of regular movements of motorists, motorcyclists and pedestrians on it, one could see openings at some sections of it.

To cross the bridge, pedestrians pay N50, private cars pay N100, while commercial motorcyclists pay N50 if the person is not carrying a passenger and N110 if the person has the exact amount. But if the person does not have change, the person will have to pay N150.

Political Patronage

At the bridge around Hotel Bus corridor, our correspondent thought it was the state government project. But after critical observation, it was clear that it is not the state government project.

The first sign that it is not a state government project is the fact that there is no project board in sight, at both ends of the bridge.

Also, the bridge looks rough and untidy.

THE WHISTLER gathered that it was not built by any recognized construction company.

This is unlike the Idowu-Egba bridge, which has project board and it is obvious that it the state government that is constructing it.

“Osibote is highly connected to the state government. He single handedly built the bridge. It is not a state government project,” a commercial motorcyclist who pleaded anonymity told this website.

A resident of the area who also pleaded anonymity alleged that the private Bridges in the area are owned by people who are close to the state government.

“Managers of makeshift bridges are those close to the government. It is a kind of compensation for their loyalty to the government or the party in power. They are making lots of money from the people. But I think Lagos as a megacity should not be having these kind of bridges,” he said.

A commercial bus driver, Moses Adegoke who regularly plies some of the bridges in the Local Government Area said although using the connecting bridges shortens journey time, it has its own disadvantages.

Adegoke said that because some of the wooden bridges are poorly maintained by the managers, vehicle tyres get punctured, adding that he uses the bridges only when the traffic is heavy and there is no other better option.

“The bridges are not well maintained. My tyre sometimes gets punctured and that is extra expenses. I use the bridges only when there is heavy traffic and no other better alternative route to take,” he said.

According to him, while some of the managers of the bridges charge commercial bus drivers N400, the one located at around Diamond Estate corridor charges N500. This is even more expensive than the toll at Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge, which is N270 for a saloon car and N360 for an SUV.

Africa’s Model Mega City

Speaking during the 9th edition of the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, held in October 2022, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that there is ongoing plan to make Lagos Africa’s model mega city by 2052.

The Lagos State Development Plan 2052, which aims at transforming Lagos into Africa’s Model Mega City, focuses on 20 strategic areas that will drive the ambition.

Sanwo-Olu said: ”The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 is built around four strategic pillars – Thriving Economy, Human-centric City, Modern Infrastructure and Effective Governance.

”This plan focuses on 20 strategic areas that will drive this ambition.

“This long-term development plan has been meticulously devised to accommodate the best of all existing and prior high-level policy documents, transformation plans and development policies, including the THEMES Agenda.

”In line with the ongoing work to finetune the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, the focus of this year’s Ehingbeti Summit will be on the long-term sustainable socio-economic development of Lagos State.”

Responding to a question on the plans of Sanwo-Olu’s administration to rid the state of toll wooden bridges, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Gboyega Akoshile, told THE WHISTLER that no part of the state will be neglected.

He noted that the state government has done some projects in the area, adding that governance is a continuum.

“What I can tell you is very simple: governance is continuum. I know that there are some of them that we have done and every other ones will have their own. I know what you are talking about. There are some that have been done in that area,” Akoshile said.

“It is a continuous process. No part of the state will be neglected. Don’t forget that every part of the state is begging for attention on a daily basis,” he added