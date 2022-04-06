Lai Mohammed Begs Kwara APC Members Who Dumped Party To Return

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has appealed to some of his supporters in Kwara State who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) to return.

Mohammed made the appeal in a statement signed by him in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister’s supporters were said to have defected from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) over some grievances they have against the state’s chapter of the party.

“We have taken the grievances of our supporters to the highest level of our party, and we have cause to believe that everything will be done to address the grievances and unite the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

“I am a bonafide member of the APC and I have no intention of leaving the party.

“All through my political career, I have always remained loyal to any party in which I have found myself.

“That is not about to change now. I want to use this opportunity to once again call on the leadership of our party to urgently and decisively address the issues that have forced some members of our party in Kwara to contemplate leaving the party,” he said.