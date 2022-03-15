Lai Mohammed, Ex-Govs To Speak At Freedom Online 4th Annual Lecture

The Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed, will speak at the 4th annual lecture of Freedom Online.

According to a statement from the online newspaper, the event to be hosted at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday March 22 will bring together captains of industry, media chiefs, politicians and other professionals to reflect on national issues and propose solutions.

The Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of the news platform, Gabriel Akinadewo, said a former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, will chair the session, while the Keynote Speaker is former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

He listed other guests to include the former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, who is the Special Guest of Honour, and Dr. Dakuku Peterside, the immediate past Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Others are former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Omoniyi Olubolade (rtd); Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams and Prof. Akin Onigbinde.

Speaking on his expectations for the event, Akindewo said “Since the first edition of our annual lecture, we have been inspired by the commitment of our guests and Nigerians in the quest for a better country through advocacy.

“We believe this time around, the same zeal will be deployed to ensuring that Nigeria takes its rightful place in the comity of nations”