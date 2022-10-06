Lai Moh’d Attacks PDP Over N122m ‘Bribery’: ‘A Leopard Can Never Change Its Spots’

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has attacked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the N122 million bribery allegation levelled against its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Mohammed said despite losing power in 2015 and promising Nigerians to change its ways, the party has shown that it cannot reform itself.

Amid the internal wrangling in the PDP, four members of its National Working Committee (NWC) recently wrote to Ayu informing him of the return of about N122 million paid into their accounts by the party.

Reports had claimed that the monies were bribes paid to the NWC members to support Ayu against calls for his resignation,

But the PDP chieftains in separate letters addressed to the National Chairman claimed that they were not aware of the purchase for which the monies were paid into their accounts, albeit the party had said the payments were meant to cover their 2-year house rent.

Reacting, the Information Minister and member the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said “if a man can steal from himself, he will steal without any restrain from other people.”

He added, “The problem is that PDP will never change and like they say, a leopard will never change its spots.

“When PDP lost elections in 2015, they admitted that they had learnt their lessons, but obviously, they have learnt nothing.

“God forbid, if they ever have access to public purse again, they will leave no kobo there.

“We know what we met when we assumed office in 2015, we are still wailing from it.

“We hope Nigerians have now seen from this scandal the intention of PDP if they ever have access to the public treasury,” Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Arusha, Tanzania, during the ongoing 65th meeting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)’s Commission for Africa.