Lamido, Wali, Gwarzo, Others Move To Withdraw Kano PDP From Kwankwaso’s Control

Stakeholders in the Kano State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party have called for the dissolution of the state executives over their alleged loyalty to former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The party’s stalwarts who are calling for the constitution of an interim committee are reportedly worried over Kwankwaso’s ‘political romance’ with the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), sparking rumours that he may dump the PDP at any time.

A meeting attended by former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido; former minister of foreign affairs Aminu Wali, former Kano North Senator, Hayatu Bello Gwarzo and other notable members of the PDP held that there was need for urgent action to rescue the party from the authoritative control of Kwankwaso, who is already romancing with another party.

The group said if an urgent action was not taken, it may affect the PDP’s chances of floating candidates in the forthcoming elections.

A communiqué issued by the aggrieved PDP members and signed by Yusuf Bello Danbatta, a former commissioner for lands and survey under the Kwankwaso administration reads;

“The desperate attempt by HE Rabiu Kwankwaso to control the PDP while promoting and building rival party (The NNPP) at the same time will cause an untimely death to the party

“This desperation is aimed at sabotaging the PDP in the 2023 elections and beyond. The game plan is to deny PDP the opportunity of fielding any candidate in the 2023 election.

“That by maintaining the party leadership hoisted by Saint Kwankwaso, the NWC is leaving millions of party supporters and sympathisers in limbo.

“Time is of essence since selling of nomination forms to prospective candidates for various positions closes on 1st April 2022. The meeting expresses fear that if urgent action is not taken, PDP will end up without candidates thereby clearing the field for NNPP.

“The meeting also addressed the issue of unity, cohesion, solidarity and inclusiveness to ensure that everyone is carried along in the new leadership of the party that will emerge.

“As a result of this, the members of the caucus amongst who include Sule Lamido former Jigawa governor, Ambassador Aminu Wali, former minister, Sen Hayatu Bello Gwarzo and others resolved as follows;

“NWC should immediately and unequivocally dissolve the Kano state PDP executives and a caretaker committee be appointed to handle the affairs of the party through electioneering period.

“That NWC to consider extending the period of purchasing and submission of nominations forms for Kano state by at least two weeks.

“That a level playing ground will be created to allow free and fair contest for nominations to all elective positions to which party members may aspire” the communiqué states.