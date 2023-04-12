Lampard Loses Crucial Champions League Game As Chelsea Succumb To Real Madrid

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Frank Lampard has lost his second match since he was appointed to take over out-of-form Chelsea after Graham Potter was sacked.

Chelsea started off brightly against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu but were punished for some defending errors in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Chelsea conceded 2-0 to Madrid first in the 7th minute when Karim Benzema found the back of the net and in the 74th minute after a strike from Marco Asensio.

Chelsea’s chances of reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League are at stake.

Potter was dismissed seven months after his appointment for Chelsea’s woeful performances.

New owner Todd Boehly began his reign at the club by letting Thomas Tuchel go at the start of the season and replacing him with Potter.

Chelsea have not won their last five matches, two of which were under Lampard.

The former Chelsea midfield great also coached the team from 2019-2021.