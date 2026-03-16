Laporta Re-Elected Barcelona President

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Joan Laporta vowed Barcelona will be “unstoppable” after he was re-elected club president for a further five years.

Winning just over 68% of the vote, he will begin his second-consecutive term – and fourth overall – from 1 July, the La Liga club announced on Sunday.

His opponent, Victor Font tallied almost 30% with the remaining votes void or invalid.

Having taken office in March 2021, Laporta stepped down last month in line with club statutes in order to seek re-election.

The 63-year-old described the result as “resounding”, adding “it gives us great strength”.

“It makes us unstoppable,” he said. “No-one will stop us. Exciting years lie ahead. They will be the best of our lives.

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“This is a wonderful club, where the members elect their president and their board of directors. A club unique in the world, truly extraordinary.”

Laporta, who first led Barcelona between 2003-10 and oversaw the appointment of Pep Guardiola as manager, thanked the members who voted, saying the process was a “celebration of democracy and civic spirit”.

He pledged that his new term would see officials and fans “defend Barca against everything and everyone”.

His victory speech also saw him promise to strengthen the first team and complete the redevelopment of the Nou Camp stadium.

Almost 48,500 votes were cast – a turnout of 42.34% – with Laporta securing 32,934 and 53-year-old Font receviving 14,385.

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The Catalan club have battled significant financial issues in recent years, but claimed a domestic treble last season.

They now lead rivals Real Madrid by four points at the top of La Liga, with Raphinha scoring a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over struggling Sevilla on Sunday.

This Wednesday will see them face Newcastle United in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

A 96th-minute penalty by Lamine Yamal rescued a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at St James’ Park last week.