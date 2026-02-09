Laporta Steps Aside As Barcelona President

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

FC Barcelona have been thrown into a fresh political crisis after club president Joan Laporta officially resigned from his position on Monday, clearing the way for a hotly contested presidential election scheduled for March 15.

The resignation, confirmed by the club and multiple reliable sources, is procedural rather than disciplinary, as Barcelona’s statutes require any sitting president seeking re-election to step down before the start of the campaign period.

Laporta is expected to contest the election and is widely viewed as the front-runner.

Following his departure, Vice-President Rafa Yuste has been appointed interim president, tasked with overseeing the club’s day-to-day operations during the transition period.

Several members of Laporta’s board also resigned to enable their participation in the electoral process, prompting the formation of a temporary administrative structure.

In a brief statement, Laporta reflected on his tenure, highlighting progress made in stabilising the club’s finances, restructuring the sporting project, and advancing the long-term redevelopment of the Spotify Camp Nou.

Advertisement

He expressed confidence in returning to office should members grant him another mandate.

The resignation has formally triggered a 35-day election campaign, during which candidates will present their visions to the club’s membership.

Challengers expected to run against Laporta include Víctor Font, Xavier Vilajoana and Marc Ciria, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive race.

While attention shifts to the boardroom, Barcelona’s football operations continue under head coach Hansi Flick, with the club still competing across domestic and European fronts.

However, the outcome of the presidential election is likely to have far-reaching implications on transfer policy, financial management, and the club’s long-term direction.

Advertisement

As the countdown to March 15 begins, Barça members now hold the power to decide who will steer one of football’s most storied institutions through its next era.