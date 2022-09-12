Lassa Fever: Death Toll Hits 170 As Nigeria Records 10 New Cases

Health
By Patience Abbah
Lassa-fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the number of Lassa fever deaths in Nigeria in 2022 has now risen to 170.

This was disclosed in the latest Lassa fever situation report published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the report, 10 new cases were reported in Ondo, Edo, and Nasarawa states from August 29 to September 4, and that one person died from the disease during the reporting week.

NCDC stated that from January to September 4, a total of 6,547 suspected cases were reported while 909 were confirmed to be positive.

“Cumulatively from week 1 to week 35, 2022, 170 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.7% which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2021 (22.7%),” the report reads.

“In total for 2022, 25 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 Local Government Areas.

“Of all confirmed cases, 70% are from Ondo (31%), Edo (26%), and Bauchi (13%) States.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 0 to 90 years, Median Age: 30 years). The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8.

“The number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021

“No new Healthcare worker affected in the reporting week 35.”

The NCDC said its National Lassa Fever multi-partner Technical Working Group (TWG) has continued to coordinate the response activities at all levels

Twelve states, Zamfara, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Osun, Yobe, Ekiti, Abia, Borno, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Ogun, and Kwara are yet to confirm any case of Lassa fever in 2022.

