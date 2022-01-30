Lassa Fever Killed 32 In Three Weeks- NCDC

Lassa fever has killed 32 persons in different states in the last three weeks.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a statement said a total of 759 suspected cases were reported across 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory within the same period.

This is coming after the centre said it had activated a national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa Fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to the outbreak in some parts of the country.

The states with the disease burden, it said, are Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Benue, Oyo, Taraba, Ebonyi, Kogi, Kaduna, Katsina, Ebonyi, Plateau, Cross River, Borno, Anambra, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Kebbi, Ogun, Kwara, Lagos, Delta, Gombe, FCT, Nasarawa, Rivers and Enugu.

According to NCDC, the time between infection and the appearance of symptoms of the disease is three to 21 days.

Following the study of the disease, the health agency noted that “ early treatment and diagnosis increase the chances of survival.”