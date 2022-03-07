Lassa Fever Kills 98 People, Infects 38 Health Workers In 2 months

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has expressed worry over the gradual increase in the number of Lassa fever cases reported weekly.

In its latest epidemiological report , NCDC stated that Lassa fever killed 98 Nigerians in 15 states in the last two months.

The report also recorded that 38 healthcare workers were infected with the disease in the period under review.

The situation report which was obtained by THE WHISTLER in Abuja, shows that In 2022, 21 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 79 local government areas.

Reports by the World Health Organisation proves that the disease occurs majorly during the dry season.

“Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria and the annual peak of Lassa fever cases is typically observed during the dry season (December–April). Thus, the number of infections is expected to rise further until the end of the dry season.”

WHO however warned that the prevention of Lassa fever relies on promoting good community hygiene to discourage rodents from entering homes.

“Effective measures include storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of waste far from the home, maintaining clean households and considering keeping cats. Precaution should be taken when handling Mastomys rats. All animal products should be thoroughly cooked.”