Lassa Fever Kills One In Benue

A 54-year-old woman has reportedly succumbed to Lassa fever at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

Her death has raised concerns in Ogbadibo and neighbouring Okpokwu Local Government Areas of the State

Sources close to the deceased’s family, according to Punch, said fear heightened in the affected areas after a medical team from the state Ministry of Health visited the communities to trace contacts of those who had interacted with the deceased before her death.

It was later gathered that the woman, who hailed from Ogbadibo LGA, died on Sunday after laboratory tests confirmed she had contracted the disease.

Her remains were said to have been taken to a private morgue in Ugbokolo, Okpokwu LGA, before some community youths allegedly seized the body during burial.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Health and Human Resources, Dr Paul Ogwuche, said he personally led a high-powered delegation of health officials and security operatives to the two local government areas to ensure public safety and prevent further spread.

“During initial response efforts, the ministry’s Rapid Response Team was confronted by some agitated youths while trying to conduct a safe burial.

“Through dialogue with the family, traditional rulers, and youth leaders, the body was successfully retrieved and safely buried in Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA, by the State Safe Burial Team, in line with WHO and NCDC protocols,” Ogwuche said.

He further stated that he had ordered the immediate closure of the private hospital and mortuary where the corpse had been kept, pending full decontamination, disinfection, and epidemiological investigation.

He added that all hospital staff and close contacts of the deceased have been placed under surveillance, while health education campaigns have been launched in both local government areas to promote hygiene and curb panic.

The commissioner further commended local leaders for their cooperation and urged residents to avoid handling corpses of persons suspected to have died from infectious diseases.

He also advised the public to promptly report any cases of prolonged fever or unexplained bleeding to the nearest health facility.