Lassa Fever Kills Two, Infects 222 In One Week – NCDC

There has been a surge in the number of confirmed cases of Lassa fever across Nigeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) in its recent report said Lassa fever killed two persons and infected 222 people in one week.

In the weekly situation report, the centre said the cases were recorded across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The deaths were reported from Benue and Taraba while 69 persons are currently undergoing treatment.

The NCDC said in the “the number of suspected cases has increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2021”.

“The predominant group affected is 31-40 years. The male to female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9. One new health worker affected from Benue state in the reporting week,” it added.

A breakdown of the cases showed that 51 new cases were recorded in Bauchi; 76 in Edo; 46 in Ondo; three in Benue; nine in Taraba; 11 in Kaduna; six in Plateau; three in Kogi; one in Cross River; four in Ebonyi; two in Gombe; one in Katsina; four in the Federal Capital Territory FCT; two in Nasarawa; one in Rivers; and two in Enugu.