LASTMA Arrests Fake Traffic Officer That Makes N40,000 Daily

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have arrested a fake traffic officer around the Lekki area of the state.

Advertisement

The suspect, one David Oluchkwu (27yrs), confessed to having been impersonating the agency and extorting money from motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers for violating traffic laws, adding that he makes an average of N40,000 everyday from the illegal business.

“Any motorists I caught driving against traffic (One-way) paid a minimum of N50,000 while other traffic violators were charged with different fines,” Oluchkwu who hails from Ukpu in Anambra State confessed.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said that the fake officer was arrested on Wednesday, by a LASTMA patrol team while on duty monitoring and controlling traffic around the Lekki axis.

According to the statement, priliminary investigations conducted by the Agency revealed that the suspect is a member of a criminal syndicate that have been extorting money from motorists for violating traffic offences; ranging from seat-belt, obstructions, illegal over-taking and one-way at different locations across the state.

“The suspect was apprehended after our patrol team sighted him fully kitted with a LASTMA uniform on a black jean collecting money from different commercial bus drivers who were illegally dropping and picking passengers under the Lekki bridge,” the statement quoted the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, as saying.

Advertisement

“It is disheartening for some unscrupulous elements impersonating as LASTMA Officials and extorting money from innocent motorists thereby denting the good image of the Agency before the public”

Oreagba urged motorists to be wary of fake officers demanding money from them stating that the agency operates a cashless policy as any violator apprehended is charged to court with a ‘Referral Notice’.

He, however, warned those impersonating the agency to desist from such illegal acts as more surveillance personnel have been deployed to strategic locations to hunt for those extorting innocent motorists under the pretext of the agency.

Meanwhile, the Director, Legal Department (LASTMA), Akerele Kehinde, disclosed that the suspect who does not have a fixed address, would be charged to court today in accordance with the Criminal Code Law of Lagos State.