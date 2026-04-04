LASTMA Probes Alleged N100,000 Extortion Of Drivers

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The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched an investigation into allegations that some of its officers extorted commercial bus drivers along the Coastal Road in Lagos.

The allegation, which surfaced in a Facebook post, claimed that LASTMA officials had, from an unspecified Monday, allegedly impounded commercial buses and demanded N100,000 from drivers before releasing their vehicles.

Responding to the claim in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA said it viewed the allegation with “utmost seriousness,” stressing that the agency does not tolerate misconduct, abuse of office or extortion by any of its personnel.

The agency described itself as a disciplined and professional government institution guided by ethical standards, adding that a “thorough, impartial and comprehensive investigation” had already commenced.

LASTMA said any officer found culpable after the investigation would be sanctioned in line with the agency’s rules and disciplinary procedures.

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“The Authority wishes to state unequivocally that it views such allegations with utmost seriousness, as LASTMA remains a disciplined, professional and ethically guided government institution that does not, under any circumstances, condone misconduct, abuse of office or extortion by any of its personnel,” the statement read.

As part of the investigation, the agency invited the individual identified as Tosin, who reportedly made the allegation, to appear before the Office of the General Manager at LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi with evidence to back up his claims.

According to the statement, the invitation is intended to assist the ongoing probe and ensure that the matter is handled transparently and fairly.

LASTMA also reaffirmed its commitment to accountability, transparency and public trust, saying the conduct of its officers must reflect the values of integrity, discipline and professionalism.

The agency urged members of the public to continue reporting any perceived misconduct through official and verified channels, noting that it remains committed to building a traffic management system anchored on fairness, orderliness and respect for the rights of road users.