LASTMA Rescues LAWMA Worker Knocked Down By Speeding Truck

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has rescued an operative of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), hit by a speeding truck driver, along Offin Canal, inward Eko Bridge.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the heavily laden containerised truck had struck the male LAWMA operative identified as Mr Baba Ibeji, while diligently discharging his lawful refuse evacuation duties.

“Preliminary investigative findings indicate that the articulated vehicle, reportedly speeding, suffered a brake system failure while descending the CMS Bridge connecting Offin Canal to Eko Bridge.

“This mechanical failure precipitated a loss of control, culminating in the truck forcefully mowing down the LAWMA worker before further ramming into and crushing a Toyota Camry with registration number FST 417 FS.

“LASTMA personnel stationed within the corridor for traffic surveillance and vehicular regulation, successfully extricated the grievously injured LAWMA operative from beneath the mangled wreckage of the truck,” he said.

He added that the injured victim was immediately conveyed by his colleagues from the accident scene, to a nearby Fuja Hospital, adding that he was declined admission following severity of his injuries.

According to him, the LAWMA operative was subsequently referred and transported to the General Hospital for urgent, comprehensive and specialist medical evaluation and treatment.

“In a most condemnable act, the truck driver absconded from the scene immediately after the crash.

“Nonetheless, LASTMA operatives succeeded in apprehending the truck assistant (motor boy), and was promptly handed over to security personnel led by the Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) of Ebute-Ero Police Division, Lagos Island, to facilitate a thorough investigation,” he said.

Giwa expressed displeasure and frowned at the reckless and irresponsible conduct which occasioned the crash.

He, consequently, directed relevant security agencies to conduct exhaustive and conclusive investigations, with a comprehensive report to guide possible prosecution in accordance with extant laws.