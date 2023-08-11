LASTMA Threatens To Prosecute Skit, Film-Makers Using Agency’s Uniform Without Approval

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has threatened to prosecute skit and film-makers caught using the agency’s uniform and kits without approval.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, on Friday, according to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the agency, Adebayo Taofiq.

Oreagba frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portray LASTMA in their movies and skits, as well as the way they use the agency’s uniform without recourse to Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which criminalize such unauthorized use.

According to Oreagba “film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA Officer without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, to desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the Law.”

He believes that such sanity in movies production, regulation of possession and usage of LASTMA uniform will curb the proliferation of the agency’s kits, uniforms and accoutrements in the state.

Oreagba also pleaded with the National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affiliated bodies to warn their members against unauthorized use of the agency’s uniform.

“We implore National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affliated bodies to warn their members as anyone caught using LASTMA Uniform without an approved permit would be prosecuted,” he added.