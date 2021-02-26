LASTMA To Use Body Cameras To Monitor Traffic Violators In Lagos

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has said its officials would begin to use body cameras to monitor traffic violation and other incidences on roads across the state.

The General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye, disclosed this while featuring on Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme on Friday.

Oduyoye said the agency would commence a “non-approachable offence dealings” in the next few weeks.

“This year, we are definitely hoping to start in the next few weeks what you will say are non-approachable offence dealings. That means we are going to be having body cameras on officers to capture incidences because things happen so fast and you can’t really say let me get my camera. But if you have your body camera on that is recording, then, you can capture all sorts of different things that you can use against offenders,” he said.

Oduyoye said the development would help to effectively deal with chronic traffic violators who deliberately remove road signs and disobey traffic laws.

“Those who willfully disobey traffic signs go in the middle of the night to remove those signs. When they are caught, they will say that there were no signs. They go and remove the signs to prove they aren’t aware of the signs. This happens all the time,” he said.

Oduyoye further warned road users to adhere to traffic laws and advised them not to attempt to flee when caught violating the law.

He revealed that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved the deployment of technology for us to, “improve our communication last year 2020”.