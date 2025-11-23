LASTMA Warns Against Blocking Roads Ahead Of Festive Season

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a strong warning to residents, religious groups, community leaders, event planners and organisers of social activities against blocking access roads during the upcoming festive season.

The agency expressed concern over the persistent habit of using public road corridors for parties, religious gatherings and other socio-cultural events—actions it said often lead to severe traffic congestion, safety risks and unnecessary hardship for motorists.

According to a statement on Sunday by the spokesperson of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, the agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the warning over the weekend during an inspection tour of major traffic corridors across the state.

He stressed that all roads, whether major highways or inner streets, are public facilities that must not be taken over for private celebrations.

He specifically cautioned owners of event centres, clubs, lounges and recreational facilities in high-traffic areas such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki and Shongotedo to ensure proper parking arrangements for their customers.

Facilities that allow vehicles to spill onto major roads, he said, will face strict enforcement, heavy sanctions and potential closure in line with traffic laws.

Advertisement

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to ensuring the free movement of vehicles, goods and people throughout the festive period, traditionally marked by increased celebrations and heightened vehicular traffic.

He said the agency will intensify surveillance, increase operational visibility and adopt proactive traffic management strategies to prevent obstructions and curb illegal parking.

The General Manager urged residents and event organisers to conduct their activities responsibly by obtaining necessary approvals, putting proper logistics in place and cooperating fully with LASTMA officials and other government agencies.

He added that the agency has strengthened its response system to swiftly manage emergencies, traffic incidents and the removal of broken-down vehicles across the state’s road network.