Late OPEC Secretary -General, Barkindo To Be Buried In Yola Today

The late Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Muhammad Barkindo, will be buried in his home town in Yola, Adamawa State today.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mele Kyari confirmed this in a tweet on Wednesday.

Kyari in the tweet said that the late OPEC Boss who died late on Tuesday night at the age of 63 will be buried at 4pm.

He said prayers for the repose of his soul would be made at the Yola Central Mosque by the Lamido of Adamawa ‘s palace.

“Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo will be buried in his home town of Yola at 4pm today 6th July 2022.

“The Janaiza prayers will be offered at the Yola Central mosque by the Lamido of Adamawa’s palace. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him,” Kyari tweeted.

Barkindo died at the age of 63 few hours after delivering a speech to oil and gas stakeholders at the ongoing 2022 Nigerian oil and gas conference and exhibition in Abuja.

After the event, he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse alongside a delegation from the OPEC secretariat.

From 1 August 2016 until his death, he was the Secretary General of OPEC.

He previously served as Acting Secretary General in 2006, represented Nigeria on OPEC’s Economic Commission Board during 1993–2008, led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during 2009–2010, and has headed Nigeria’s technical delegation to UN climate negotiations.