Late Osinachi: ‘They’re Just Lining Up Witnesses’- Husband’s Lawyer Complains As Court Adjourns Trial

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Wuse Zone 2, has fixed February 20 and 21 to continue the trial of the husband of the late gospel artist, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Peter.

Advertisement

The court’s clerk confirmed the next adjourned date to THE WHISTLER on Friday but the defense lawyer, I.A. Aliyu expressed displeasure at the lists of prosecution witnesses in the case.

Peter was arraigned before the court by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation last year.

Nwachukwu is standing trial on 23 count charge bordering on domestic violence and culpable homicide as one allegedly responsible for the death of the late gospel singer who was popularly known after featuring in a song “Ekwueme”.

The defendant has been remanded at the Kuje Correctional Facility since April after his wife’s death.

The prosecution has brought several witnesses to testify in court including the deceased children, family members, hair dresser, a musician and an operative from the Lugbe Police station.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had exclusively obtained the autopsy report on the deceased, stamped by the National Hospital, Abuja.

The report saw no mark of violence in the deceased but listed the causes of her death to include “generalized organ pallor, bilateral leg swelling, fluid in the sac containing the heart. Tumor deposits in and on the heart, lungs, kidneys. Massively enlarged heart” and “fluid around the lungs which restrict breathing.”

THE WHISTLER gathered that the court last proceedings on the case was on January 17 and 18.

THE WHISTLER was told by the court’s clerk at his office in the Wuse Zone 2 Division that a medical doctor from the National Hospital Abuja testified and was cross-examined by lawyers on the last adjourned date, via Zoom.

The defense counsel,Aliyu spoke with THE WHISTLER on phone on Friday, confirming the appearance (via Zoom) of a doctor at the last proceeding, adding he spoke on the autopsy report.

Advertisement

According to him,

“I asked questions about the time she died, she had any physical injury and all that, and the man said no.”

The lawyer added that he was yet to determine whether to open his defense, and that he was not happy with the line of witnesses by the prosecution.

“Honestly the point, I don’t know why they are just lining up witnesses, some of them are just coming to repeat the same stories and all that.

“They have not concluded hearing so I cannot open defense,” he said.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the OAGF intends to bring more witnesses to prove its case, including a specialist and additional police officers from the FCT Command.