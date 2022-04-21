LAUTECH: ASUU Asks Makinde To Order Payment Of N5 Billion Allowances To Save Institution From Crisis

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Chapter on Thursday asked Governor Seyi Makinde to order the Chairman Governing Council of the university, Prof. Deji Omole, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mojeed Liasu, to pay seven years of arrears of earned academic allowances owed academic staff of the Institution.

The union also accused the leadership of the university of denying academics their due promotion arrears which is capable of dampening their morale.

In a statement jointly signed by the ASUU Chairman, LAUTECH, Prof. Biodun Olaniran and Toyin Abegunrin, Secretary, entitled “LAUTECH Administration: A Slave Driver”, the Union leaders put the amount being owed them at over five billion naira.

The ASUU leaders said their members have lost confidence in the university administration led by the acting Vice Chancellor and the Deji Omole-led Governing Council to pursue their welfare.

The union, while calling on the governor to immediately intervene before the situation degenerates into further crisis in LAUTECH, said “It is rather unfortunate that the 2016 and 2017 avoidable crisis started because the then administration refused to address arrears of EAA. Apparently not learning from history, the present university administration and council are now towing the same path”

The duo of Olaniran and Abegunrin said “Our Union cooperated with the administration to realize the debt from students with the understanding that our EAA and promotion arrears will be settled, knowing full well that at least one third of it could be paid. However, as against our understanding, the university administration went ahead to appropriate the realized money on acclaimed capital projects and none of the two arrears was attended to”

While calling on the governor to wade in on time, the ASUU leaders said “We therefore call on the Visitor, His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde that we have lost confidence in the university administration led by acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. M.O Liasu and Prof. Ayodeji Omole-led Governing Council to address our welfare matters.

“In this regards, to avoid repeat of such avoidable scenario, he should intervene now.”

