LAUTECH: ‘We Don’t Know Who’s Next’- Students’ Union Tasks Buhari, Makinde On Release Of Abducted Colleague

The Students’ Union Government of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to make sure that a final year student of the university, Rachael Opadele, is released from kidnappers’ den.

Opadele was said to be working in a hotel in Abaa community near the university and was kidnapped alongside the owner of the hotel on Thursday night.

The students in a statement on Sunday, signed by the SUG President, Anuoluwa Adeboye; General Secretary, Ibrahim Opaleke and the Public Relations Officer, Michael Gabriel, pleaded with Buhari and Makinde to beef up security in the areas around the university and do everything to ensure the freedom of the female student.

The statement read, ” It saddens our heart that Opadele Rachael Abiola, a final year student of Fine and Applied Arts with Matric Number: 170886 was abducted in a hotel at Aaba, a community close to LAUTECH.

“To Oyo State Government and the management of our university, please help beef up the security around the university community.

“We can tell you that the security and safety of LAUTECH community is in great jeopardy. Now is the time to act before it’s too late. For the past few weeks, we have been experiencing several robberies and other hideous acts. Now, one of us is kidnapped. Who knows who is next? Before these evil people make it a job to be kidnapping students, ACT NOW!!!

“We can no longer walk or move freely, sleep conveniently, travel, or do anything without fear of being abducted or kidnapped, robbed, raped, or maimed within or outside our university community.

“This is a cry from over 35,000 students of Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology, Ogbomoso to the Federal Government, Presidency, Oyo State Government, all security operatives in Nigeria and Oyo State, the Obas, and the management of LAUTECH over the abduction of Rachael by gunmen known as bandits in our dear country, Nigeria, to help free and save Rachael.”