‘Law Must Take Its Course’ After Prince Andrew’s Arrest, Says King Charles

King Charles III has said “the law must take its course” after expressing his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother, Prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew was taken into custody on Thursday following allegations that surfaced after the release of millions of pages of files related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement responding to the arrest, the king said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation.

“Let me state clearly: The law must take its course.”