LAWMA Seals Plazas Around Ejuosho Market For Environmental Offences

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), on Thursday, sealed several plazas around Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos, for environmental offences.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the offences include indiscriminate dumping of waste on road medians, use of road setbacks for trading activities, impeding free flow of traffic, and operation of illegal motor parks in the area.

The plazas affected are those situated around the Mobil Filling Station down to the left and right sections of the popular Okrika market.

“Under our policy of zero tolerance for environmental infractions, LAWMA is totally committed to maintaining high environmental standards across the state. The ongoing enforcement actions are part of our broader efforts to sanitise markets, highways and public spaces, to acceptable standards,” Gbadegesin said.

He called on all stakeholders, including market associations, traders, and residents, to cooperate with the agency, in ensuring that markets adhere to established environmental guidelines.

“As LAWMA continues to monitor and enforce compliance with environmental regulations, it is required that the affected plazas will quickly effect necessary improvements to meet required standards, before they can be reopened for business activities,” he stated.

In the last four days, three markets have been sealed for environmental infractions.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Lagos State government, early Wednesday morning, sealed up Okeodo market at Ile-Epo in the Abule Egba area of the state.

The sealing of the market came just two days after the Oyingbo and Alayabiagba markets in Lagos Island were sealed.

By Ikenna Omeje

